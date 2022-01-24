“This is going on as we speak” – Leeds United new manager search confirmed

Trusted journalist David Anderson has seemingly confirmed speculation that Leeds United are considering hiring a new manager to replace Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine has done tremendous work in his time at Elland Road, guiding the club back to the Premier League after a 16-year wait, and helping them finish 9th in the table.

Now, however, things are quickly turning sour for Leeds as they struggle in a relegation battle, with Bielsa perhaps set to pay with his job.

According to Anderson, Leeds will now be searching for potential candidates to take over from Bielsa, with candidates likely to have a similar managerial philosophy.

“They’ll be looking for somebody,” he told Give Me Sport.

“This is going on as we speak, they’re looking to identify possible coaches who will be similar to him in terms of style.”

Leeds fans will surely have mixed feelings about this, with some kind of change surely needed, though Bielsa remains a popular figure among supporters of the Yorkshire giants.