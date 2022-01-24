Newcastle United are reportedly now expecting to succeed with a transfer bid for Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard.

The England international is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford, making him a free agent at the end of this season, and he’s barely featured for the Red Devils this season.

It seems his future may now finally be closer to being resolved, with 90min reporting that Newcastle expect to be able to tempt Man Utd into a deal with their latest loan offer for Lingard.

The report explains that the Magpies are offering £10million to take Lingard on loan, with the clubs having been locked in talks over the 29-year-old for much of January.

Lingard should be a fine signing for Newcastle if they pull it off, with his form on loan at West Ham last season showing that he still has plenty to offer.

Some MUFC fans might be disappointed he hasn’t had more of a chance since Ralf Rangnick took over as the club’s interim manager, but it also shouldn’t be too surprising that he’s seemingly nearing a move away.

Former United ace Luke Chadwick recently expressed this view to CaughtOffside, saying: “I’m really surprised we’ve not seen more of Lingard since the new manager came in.

“Rangnick wants to play with high energy and there’s not many more high energy players than Jesse Lingard. In that 4-2-2-2 formation, the movement that he has, he’s probably one of the best in the club at running beyond the striker, not just receiving the ball to feet out wide.

“I think it would be well worth giving him an opportunity, the way that he plays, the style of football we’re seeing under Rangnick, he could be a real asset between now and the end of the season.”