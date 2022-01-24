The dominoes are beginning to fall as Manchester United get rid of the dead wood and ready themselves for an assault on the Champions League places for the remainder of the season.

First player out of Old Trafford is to be Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman had seemingly made it crystal clear that he didn’t see his future at the Red Devils and it was just a question of finding the right club.

He has now agreed to sign for La Liga outfit, Sevilla, on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, according to a tweet from reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, with the Andalusians also agreeing to cover his wages for the period of the loan.

There are no details at this point as to whether there is an obligation to buy.

It will finally free Martial to be playing regularly again, and will almost certainly spell the end of his Manchester United career.

Even if Sevilla aren’t in a position to buy him at the end of the loan, if he comes up with the goods, there’ll surely be no end of suitors for his services.