Although a deal hasn’t been done yet, Anthony Martial has made it abundantly clear where he sees his immediate future.

The Frenchman has become increasingly marginalised at Manchester United and rarely features under Ralf Rangnick.

Although his form has tailed off somewhat, clearly prompting his spell on the sidelines, he is, effectively, still in his footballing prime, given his age.

There does appear to be no way back for the wide man at Old Trafford, however, and he certainly doesn’t appear short of suitors either.

The only question that remains at this point, is whether there’s enough time to get a move over the line before the January transfer window slams shut.

According to reliable football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle look to have been interested, but there’s no willingness from Martial to join either club.

In fact, he doesn’t want to join any other Premier League outfit.

Romano states that Martial has his heart set on a move to La Liga, and to Sevilla in particular.

Talks are, apparently, ongoing between both clubs, with agreement needing to be reached on what portion of Martial’s wages will be covered by the Andalusians.

There are no further details in terms of length of loan and whether there is a compulsory purchase option added to it at this stage.

Assuming that everything goes through, it will leave the Red Devils light in one area, and will therefore be interesting to see who Rangnick might want to bring in as his replacement.