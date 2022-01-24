Manchester United identify transfer priority as four players’ futures in major doubt

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have reportedly decided they want as many as four new players to come in during the summer transfer window.

According to the Manchester Evening News, one key area that looks in need of strengthening is the attack, with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, and Edinson Cavani all set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

It seems unlikely at this stage that any of those four players will be staying at Old Trafford, so it makes sense for Man Utd to use this as a chance for a major revamp in that area of the pitch.

Even if the Red Devils look strong with big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford up there, they could clearly still do with something a bit different as well.

Manchester United could do with a bit more in attack
More Stories / Latest News
Antonio Conte issues huge transfer demands to Tottenham as one signing all but done
Thiago Silva used his “experience” but Harry Kane goal vs Chelsea should’ve stood, says ex-ref
Man United identify four main managerial candidates, Brendan Rodgers no longer on the list

United have not been at their best for most of this campaign, and many fans will be disappointed with summer signing Sancho in particular.

The England international looked a hugely promising talent at previous club Borussia Dortmund, but he’s been very disappointing for United so far.

It could take some big spending to replace those four players who could be leaving, but they arguably all needed replacing anyway after a relative lack of impact.

More Stories Edinson Cavani Jesse Lingard Juan Mata Paul Pogba Ralf Rangnick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.