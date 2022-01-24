Manchester United identify transfer priority as four players’ futures in major doubt

Manchester United have reportedly decided they want as many as four new players to come in during the summer transfer window.

According to the Manchester Evening News, one key area that looks in need of strengthening is the attack, with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, and Edinson Cavani all set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

It seems unlikely at this stage that any of those four players will be staying at Old Trafford, so it makes sense for Man Utd to use this as a chance for a major revamp in that area of the pitch.

Even if the Red Devils look strong with big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford up there, they could clearly still do with something a bit different as well.

United have not been at their best for most of this campaign, and many fans will be disappointed with summer signing Sancho in particular.

The England international looked a hugely promising talent at previous club Borussia Dortmund, but he’s been very disappointing for United so far.

It could take some big spending to replace those four players who could be leaving, but they arguably all needed replacing anyway after a relative lack of impact.