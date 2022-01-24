When Leeds United lost at home to Newcastle United at the weekend, it was one of their worst performances and results of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side never really got going and that was chiefly as a result of being completely overrun in midfield.

With Kalvin Phillips and Adam Forshaw still injured and Mateusz Klich the only recognised midfielder on show against the Magpies, it’s obvious what’s required.

Help may be at hand in the form of Marseille star, Boubacar Kamara.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle are also in the hunt for the player who could be available for as little as £10m.

Leeds’ need is more urgent than Villa’s and as urgent as the Magpies, but if it comes down to money the likelihood is that Newcastle can blow everyone else out of the water.

Therefore, time is of the essence for Bielsa and the Leeds board.

If they move quickly and can sell the importance of Kamara’s role in the side, there’s every chance a deal could get over the line.

It could be the one signing to make or break their season, and potentially stop them from tumbling down the English top-flight.