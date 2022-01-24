It’s not too much of a stretch to say that this is likely to be the most important week in Newcastle United’s recent history.

A win over Leeds United at the weekend has left the club in buoyant mood, and it’s hope that the general feeling around St. James’ Park will be lifted further with the addition of some much needed signings.

So far in January, the Magpies have only been able to sign Chris Wood from Burnley and Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

All other transfer targets have yet to be secured.

It’s something that’s clearly becoming hugely problematic for a club that need to haul themselves clear of the relegation zone and ensure Premier League safety this season if they want the new project under Eddie Howe to get off of the ground sooner rather than later.

Clearly, staying in the Premier League is key to those aspirations rather than a drop into the Championship which would set things back by at least a season.

According to The Athletic, the squad have departed for some warm weather training to Saudi Arabia, but importantly, board member, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, husband to Amanda Staveley, has stayed behind.

With seven days left for Newcastle to get any deals over the line, Ghodoussi is likely to be having to work day and night until January 31 to see if the squad can be added to.

If he’s unsuccessful, then it will be a hugely difficult second half of the campaign for the club, with Howe likely to be fighting a losing battle to keep them up.