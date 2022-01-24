Manager confirms “there’s an offer on the table” as Tottenham expected to see transfer bid accepted

Tottenham are reportedly working on a deal to beat Brighton to the transfer of highly-rated non-league youngster Ollie Tanner.

The 19-year-old has really caught the eye with current club Lewes, who have indicated to The Athletic that they’re ready to accept an offer on the table from Spurs.

Tanner has also been tracked by Brighton, according to The Athletic, but it looks like Tottenham are in the strongest position to sign the teenager after he spent time training with the north London side.

Lewes manager Tony Russell told The Athletic about an offer from a Premier League club, and the report suggests he’s referring to Tottenham as he sounds positive about letting Tanner go.

“There’s an offer on the table from a Premier League club that came in, which is a really good amount. It will come down now to what club he’ll go to rather than if he’ll go,” Russell said.

“We’re just waiting. One club in particular have been very keen on him and they’ve showed their intent today with an offer.”

This could be a huge move for Tanner, who supposedly had a spell at Arsenal’s academy earlier in his career.

He’s had to drop into the non-league to continue his development, but it looks like it’s worked out well for him as he now closes in on a return to the top flight.