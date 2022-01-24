Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly made a decision on his favoured transfer destination when his contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer.

The France international is set to become a free agent, and has been linked with a host of big names, such as Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Barcelona.

However, various reports in England and Spain now claim Pogba has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid, with a Man Utd source telling CaughtOffside that many inside the club expect that a deal is already in place with an unnamed team.

Pogba’s move to Real could be good news for Liverpool, who have been linked with a surprise bid to sign Los Blancos starlet Eduardo Camavinga.

The French wonderkid only moved to Madrid in the summer, but has not yet made much of an impact at the Bernabeu, putting his future into some doubt.

Camavinga looked a huge prospect at former club Rennes, and it’s not surprising to see someone like Liverpool still interested in him.

If Pogba joins Real, it could surely mean Camavinga ends up leaving, and Liverpool seem ready to pounce.