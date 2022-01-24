Premier League team of the week: Liverpool & Chelsea stars in BBC XI after title race boost

The latest Premier League team of the week is in as we head towards the competition’s winter break.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Hakim Ziyech and Virgil van Dijk stood out this weekend and have been rewarded with places in Garth Crooks’ XI on BBC Sport, which is certainly a strong-looking line up, even if it features Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva at left-back.

Teams will now have the opportunity for a bit of rest before returning to action, and one imagines Chelsea and Liverpool in particular will be feeling good about going into the winter break on a bit of a high.

Thanks to the performances of stars like Van Dijk and Ziyech, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel enjoyed victories on the same weekend as a rare Manchester City slip-up, with Pep Guardiola’s side only managing a 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Liverpool will surely feel they’re back in the title race now as they responded by beating Crystal Palace, and even Chelsea might feel it gives them an outside chance of getting back in it as well.

Elsewhere in this week’s line up, we also have spaces for Jonjo Shelvey and Joao Moutinho in midfield, while City centre-back Aymeric Laporte earned a place despite him not being on the winning side against Southampton.

It perhaps seems a bit harsh not to see any Burnley players in this XI after the Premier League’s bottom side battled to earn an impressive 0-0 draw away to Arsenal.

