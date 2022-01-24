Thiago Silva used his “experience” but Harry Kane goal vs Chelsea should’ve stood, says ex-ref

Chelsea‘s experienced centre-back Thiago Silva was clever in the way that he got Harry Kane’s goal for Tottenham at Stamford Bridge yesterday disallowed, according to former Premier League referee Mark Halsey.

The England international thought he’d found the back of the net for Spurs against their rivals, but a slight nudge on Silva was adjudged to have been enough to warrant a foul being given.

With a look at the replays, it seems harsh, and Mark Halsey wrote in his column for CaughtOffside that he thinks a VAR check would have seen the goal given.

“Thiago Silva used all his experience to win a free-kick after the Chelsea defender was fouled by Harry Kane,” Halsey said.

“The Tottenham striker saw his first-half strike ruled out after he was adjudged to have pushed Silva to the ground.

“There was the slightest contact from Kane and it was a subjective decision by referee Paul Tierney.

“Yes, when there is contact at pace then players can lose their balance.

“But had Tierney awarded the goal then I don’t think it would have been overturned by VAR.

“Tierney held his whistle so VAR was able to check the incident and they went with the on-field decision because they felt it was not a clear and obvious error.”