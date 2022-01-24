Antonio Conte and Daniel Levy don’t have much time to get their act together as far as ensuring transfer deals are done in this window.

Both incoming and outgoing transfers need the wheels oiling if they haven’t been already, because the last thing Tottenham Hotspur need is for potential sales and purchases to go awry at this late stage.

According to Sky Sports, the North Londoners are closing in on one of their top targets.

Wolverhampton Wanderers want £25m for Adama Traore, and Spurs were believed to have offered £15m.

Sky Sports note that a compromise is expected, so a split down the middle at the £20m mark would appear to be the most sensible conclusion.

What the North Londoners will be getting is a rapid wide man who uses his physicality to escape the clutches of opposition players.

Often with the help of oiling of his arms so defenders simply are unable to get a grip on him.

One aspect Conte would have to work on if Traore arrives is his potency both in goalscoring and assists terms.

At the other end of the pitch, AC Milan retain an interest in Japhet Tanganga.

Sky Sports report that the Serie A giants want the player on loan, but Spurs are holding out for either a permanent switch or a loan with an obligation to buy.

Either way, it seems the player’s career at White Hart Lane is all but over, and it’s just a question of whether it resumes at the San Siro or elsewhere.