Video: AFCON minnows Comoros get one back against Cameroon with stunning long-range free-kick

Posted by

If you’re going to lose the biggest match of your career, you might as well go down fighting, and that’s exactly the spirit that lowly Comoros are showing in their AFCON match against Cameroon.

Despite being down to 10 men for much of the game, and losing 2-0 with 10 minutes to play, the islanders weren’t giving up.

Awarded a free-kick some 35 yards from goal, Youssouf M’Changama decided to try his luck.

MORE: Jenas’ controversial statement

It was the best decision he could’ve made as his effort sailed into the top corner and gave the minnows hope of pulling off the biggest shock in AFCON history.

Pictures from BBC Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.