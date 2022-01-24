Fiorentina chief sends clear message to Arsenal transfer target Dusan Vlahovic

Fiorentina CEO Joe Barone has provided an update on the Dusan Vlahovic transfer situation, sending a clear message to the player amid transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal and Juventus.

Vlahovic has been a top performer in Serie A in recent times, and one imagines a big move is not far away for the talented young Serbia international, with the Times linking him with both Arsenal and Juventus.

Discussing Vlahovic’s future, Barone made it clear his club were open to negotiating a sale, but wanted to be in direct contact with the 21-year-old and his agent, though he’s not been able to get them to answer his calls…

Fiorentina CEO Barone: “We’ve not received any official bid for Vlahovi? as things stand”. ?? #Vlahovic “We’re open to discuss and negotiate – but we want Vlahovi? and his agent to be clear on the future, as they’re not answering. We need to talk about it”, he told Dazn. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2022

This perhaps seems like an early sign of things breaking down between Vlahovic and Fiorentina, and Arsenal fans will undoubtedly hope this can be good news for them.

The Gunners urgently need a signing like Vlahovic up front, with Mikel Arteta’s side only managing a 0-0 draw at home to Burnley yesterday as they lacked fire power up front.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has gone off the boil in recent times and also lost the captaincy recently, so a top young forward like Vlahovic would be the ideal long-term successor to spearhead Arteta’s attack.