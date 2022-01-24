There’s never a dull moment at Watford lately it seems.

After sacking Claudio Ranieri earlier on Monday, Gino Pozzo is now looking for his third manager of an extraordinary Premier League season – and it isn’t even February yet.

Ranieri, for all of his propensity for hard work at an age when he needn’t be so invested, and the dignity which he carries himself as both an ambassador for football managers generally and for his club, couldn’t rescue the Hornets from their funk.

In his 13 games in charge across three months, he was only able to pick up seven points from 39 that were available.

He replaced Xisco Munoz who had also only earned seven points from his time in charge at the start of the 2021/22 season, but his tenure in this campaign had only last seven matches.

Pozzo, you see, is a hire ’em and fire em’ kind of guy, who doesn’t stand on ceremony when he sees that things are going wrong.

As the owner of the club, that’s his prerogative of course, however, what it does do is make every appointment seemingly one of short-termism.

If the manager doesn’t meet Pozzo’s goals within a certain time frame, he’s out.

With him go his ideas and ideals and a certain way of playing, which players than have to re-learn under a new manager with new principles.

Sky Sports are reporting that Fabio Cannavaro, Italy’s World Cup winning captain, has been spotted in the boardroom.

Does Pozzo really want a manager who has never played or managed in England as the person to save the Hornets from relegation?

It’s another disaster waiting to happen.