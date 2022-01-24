It isn’t just in attack where West Ham United need to strengthen if they want to be in amongst the European spots at the business end of the season.

David Moyes still has his Hammers side playing remarkably well and consistently at a high level, albeit they’ve started to tail off form wise over the last few games.

Perhaps that’s only to be expected when there isn’t too much strength in depth to speak of, and that’s likely to be what will derail their march towards the top four.

If the East Londoners can beef up their defence before the end of the January transfer window, it could go some way to ensuring a successful end to the campaign.

MORE: Jenas’ controversial statement

Help is at hand in the form of Marseille centre-back, Duje Caleta-Car.

The €20m-rated defender has been on the Hammers radar for some while now, but according to Sky Sports News via Sky Sports, the French outfit will now sell him to West Ham.

There is one condition, however, and it appears that, at this moment, Moyes isn’t prepared to meet it.

Marseille want to sell the player on a permanent deal, whereas West Ham only want to sign him on loan.

More Stories / Latest News 18-year-old former Everton star being offered to Tottenham for €20m Man United star Anthony Martial has made definitive decision on January switch Video: Short-sighted Watford board sack Claudio Ranieri after just three months

If the stand-off continues, then there’s every chance that any potential deal will fall through, and that could prove to be a disaster for the Premier League club.

With seven days to go, there’s time to get this over the line, but Moyes doesn’t want to waste any time at this late stage.