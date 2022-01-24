Newcastle United are reportedly holding talks over a potential loan transfer deal for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata this January.

The Magpies are desperate to land the experienced Colombia international, who has had a fine career in Serie A, and who could be available on loan until the end of the season.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Newcastle are working on bringing Zapata in, but the 30-year-old has a price tag of £34million to sign permanently, and would even cost as much as £8m to sign on loan.

Of course, money shouldn’t be too much of an issue for Newcastle after their Saudi takeover earlier this season, so it will be interesting to see if they pay up to get this loan done.

Zapata is a powerful and skilful attacking player who could undoubtedly make all the difference for Eddie Howe’s side as they look to escape relegation from the Premier League.

It’s not been the easiest season so far, but Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood have made the move to St James’ Park this January, and now Zapata and other big names could be set to join them.