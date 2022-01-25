It promises to be an intriguing last few days in the January transfer window for Manchester United.

Anthony Martial has already departed on loan to Sevilla, having landed in Andalusia late on Tuesday afternoon.

With six days still to go, there could well be some more movement from the Red Devils point of view.

Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek are three more players that are thought to be unhappy with their lot under Ralf Rangnick.

MORE: Ronaldinho on van de Beek

Whilst any moves for the trio are yet to come to fruition, it appears that United’s attitude at least towards van de Beek is thawing.

According to Sky Sports, the hierarchy will allow the player to leave on loan until the summer, but only if they consider the deal to be right in both a financial and playing sense.

The Dutchman will be expected back at the club in the summer when it’s expected that a new manager will take over the reins from Rangnick.

If that happened to be Erik ten Hag, van de Beek’s former manager at Ajax, he could see his Man United career sky rocket from next season.

More Stories / Latest News Photo: Manchester United and Arsenal 2022/23 pre-match shirts leaked Watford announce ex-England manager as their replacement for Claudio Ranieri Leeds ahead of Arsenal in the race for highly-rated Spanish striker

In the meantime, it’s clear that it would be best for all parties if he were allowed to move on and get the game time that his obvious talent deserves.