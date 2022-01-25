Arsenal have reportedly identified three possible alternatives to the signing of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Gunners look in urgent need of a top quality signing up front amid the struggles of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but it looks like Vlahovic may be out of reach.

The Serbia international is now looking more likely to move to Juventus instead, according to 90min, and it was perhaps always a bit ambitious for Arsenal to think they stood a chance of signing such an elite young talent.

According to the Evening Standard, the north Londoners now seem to have three main alternatives in mind: Alexander Isak, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Jonathan David.

The report adds that Isak seems to be one of the most attractive options for Arsenal, though he has a release clause of £75million.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can realistically afford that, as it’s not too often we see them splashing the cash too freely, even if there have been some exceptions in recent years.

Still, whenever Arsenal have pushed the boat out for more high-profile and expensive signings, they haven’t really worked out, with Nicolas Pepe and Thomas Partey perhaps the best examples.