Former Premier League ace explains huge transfer conundrum for Arsenal

Arsenal are going to struggle to attract the kind of player they need in the transfer market as long as they continue to fail to establish themselves as regulars in the Champions League, according to Luke Chadwick.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, the former Manchester United midfielder made it clear that the Gunners clearly need a top signing up front at the moment, due to their issues with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Chadwick expects Arsenal might try to tie Lacazette down to a new contract even though he’s edging closer to becoming a free agent, though he still feels the Frenchman isn’t really the kind of goal-scorer that Mikel Arteta is crying out for.

Arsenal have been linked with some big names this January, but so far they still haven’t secured the services of a top centre-forward, and it’s clear it’s going to be difficult for them.

“This is the hard thing for Arsenal, they’re in an in-between stage, flirting with the top four but not certain to get into the Champions League,” Chadwick said.

“You look at the top players in Europe and it does make it hard to attract them. It was a great coup when they got Aubameyang though that’s obviously turned a bit sour now.

“They obviously need a striker, a number 9 who guarantees 25 goals a season. But it would be a big leap of faith for a player to back themselves to go there and score the goals to get them back in the Champions League, or will they think they don’t want to risk playing in the Europa League next season?

“Lacazette’s been a good player for Arsenal, extremely hard working, plays between the lines, but probably not someone who’s going to get 20-plus goals a season. He’s played a bit of a second striker role. I think Arsenal will look to keep hold of him but they need to add more if they want to be top four challengers again next season.”