Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly informed his club that he wants a transfer to Juventus.

This huge blow for Arsenal has been reported by 90min, and it’s also likely to be a major disappointment for Fiorentina themselves as they lose yet another of their best players to a Serie A rival.

90min’s report details how there has been bad blood between these two clubs in recent times, but it seems Vlahovic’s preference is to remain in Italy.

Arsenal also made an offer for the Serbia international, according to the report, but it perhaps shouldn’t be too surprising that he has made it clear he’d rather join Juve.

The tweet above from transfer journalist Gianluigi Longari also suggests things with Juventus could be moving along soon, in what would be a hugely exciting signing for the Turin giants.

This always looked like it would be a slightly ambitious move for Arsenal, with Vlahovic already one of the very finest strikers in Europe, who is good enough to play for whoever he wants.

Arsenal are a big name, but they’ve gone downhill in recent times and Vlahovic would probably not fulfil his ambitions of winning trophies and competing in the Champions League if he went to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners will now surely have to look for alternatives, however, as they look in urgent need of more quality up front, especially as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future is in doubt.

The Gabon international recently had the captain’s armband removed by Mikel Arteta, and he’s being linked with a move away by the Daily Mirror and others.