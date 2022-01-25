Arsenal FC are reportedly ready to pay the £70million release clause required to seal the transfer of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international has shone in La Liga and is now emerging as one of the Gunners’ priority targets to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front.

This comes as the Dusan Vlahovic transfer looks in serious doubt, with Juventus leading Arsenal in the race to sign the Serbia international from Fiorentina this January.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are exploring the option of signing Isak, who has a £70m release clause which is not expected to be an issue for the north London giants.

Vlahovic would likely have cost more than that for Arsenal, who are desperate to sign a top class centre-forward this month.

Isak should be open to the move to the Emirates Stadium, having already expressed a desire to play in the Premier League in an interview earlier this season.

The 22-year-old looks like having a fine career ahead of him, and it will be intriguing to see what he’s capable of when he links up with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal don’t have long to get this deal done, so paying Isak’s release clause now looks the best option to ensure things can move along quickly.