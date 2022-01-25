Arsenal are reportedly not put off by Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s £60million asking price as they consider a transfer raid for the Everton striker.

The Gunners urgently need to strengthen up front in the final few days of the January transfer window, with Calvert-Lewin supposedly among their main targets, according to The Athletic.

The report explains that the England international could be tempted by a possible move to Arsenal to boost his hopes of making Gareth Southgate’s 2022 World Cup squad, but hurdles remain.

Everton are facing a possible relegation battle this season and are not under financial pressure to sell, according to The Athletic, so a deal in the summer may be more likely.

Calvert-Lewin has shone at Goodison Park and seems like he could be a good fit for Arsenal, but there are other options out there too.

The report also names the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Alexander Isak as being on the club’s radar, though these might be tricky to get done as well.

Arsenal fans will hope something can fall into place in the next few days, with the team’s recent struggles in front of goal showing that they surely cannot rely on their current attacking options as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang falls out of favour.