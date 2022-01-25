Chelsea warned against potential forward transfer for two reasons

Chelsea have been warned about the risks of a potential transfer move for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele this January.

The France international is nearing the end of his contract at Barcelona, so it’s not too surprising that the Catalan giants might now look to offload him while they can still make money out of his sale this January.

Chelsea are one of the clubs being linked with Dembele in a report from The Athletic, but former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick responded to those transfer rumours by issuing the Blues something of a warning.

Although Chadwick admits that Dembele has shown he can be an exciting player and that he could benefit from a reunion with Thomas Tuchel, he has two reasons he’s unsure about the move.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Chadwick stated that Dembele’s wage demands look too high and could cost him a move, while he also questioned if he’d even fit into Tuchel’s current tactical set-up at Stamford Bridge.

“He’s a hugely exciting player when he’s on form – great speed, balance, skill on the ball. But with his wage demands I’d be surprised if anyone in world football gave that to him,” Chadwick said.

“He needs to find a level of consistency and find a club where he stay for a period of time. He’d be an exciting signing for the Premier League, and that next move is a hugely important one for him.

“Obviously that previous relationship [with Tuchel] always helps a lot. I think in terms of the shape Chelsea play I’m not sure it would suit him. They don’t tend to play with out-and-out wingers, it’s more inverted wide-men.

“I’m not sure that shape would suit him, but then maybe if a player like that comes in you change your shape to fit him in. Overall I’m not sure I see Dembele at Chelsea.”