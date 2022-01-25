The days are counting down as January 31, Transfer Deadline Day, appears over the horizon.

Within the week, supporters of all clubs will know whether targets identified have been secured, have gone elsewhere or, for a multitude of reasons, have ended up staying put.

One player that clearly has no future at his current club is Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

According to a statement given on the official Barcelona website by Mateu Alemany, the club have decided to take a hard line with the player who, it would appear, has decided not to sign a new contract with the Catalans.

The issue is whether the club are able to dispense with the player in this window and save themselves a chunk of money on salary, or whether Dembele will dig his heels in and wait until he can move for free in the summer.

Given his behaviour whilst at Borussia Dortmund, where he want on strike in order to get the move to Barca in the first place, it would be no surprise if the player doesn’t have any intention to stay put for now.

? DEMBÉLÉ AL CHELSEA? ? “Todo apunta que es el Chelsea el club que está negociando y que incluso puede tener algo pactado con Dembélé” ?? @Alfremartinezz #laporteria ? https://t.co/UHpoLROggv pic.twitter.com/68W2CU4Mc7 — La Porteria (@Laporteriabtv) January 25, 2022

However, there is a chance that Barcelona could have their prayers answered.

According to a tweet from LaPorteriabtv citing the words of reliable journalist, Alfredo Martinez, it appears that Chelsea are in negotiations with the player or his representative and there could already be agreement on a deal.

Dembele will understand that Barca are likely to follow through with their threat to put him in the stands for six months, and in a World Cup year, that isn’t going to help him.

Former professional, Luke Chadwick, also sent Chelsea a word of warning.

“He’s a hugely exciting player when he’s on form – great speed, balance, skill on the ball. But with his wage demands I’d be surprised if anyone in world football gave that to him,” Chadwick said to CaughtOffside.

“He needs to find a level of consistency and find a club where he stay for a period of time. He’d be an exciting signing for the Premier League, and that next move is a hugely important one for him.

“Obviously that previous relationship [with Tuchel] always helps a lot. I think in terms of the shape Chelsea play I’m not sure it would suit him. They don’t tend to play with out-and-out wingers, it’s more inverted wide-men.

“I’m not sure that shape would suit him, but then maybe if a player like that comes in you change your shape to fit him in. Overall I’m not sure I see Dembele at Chelsea.”

Six days and counting…