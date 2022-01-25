Liverpool transfer target confirms “conversations” over his future as “very interesting clubs” show interest

PSV winger Cody Gakpo has spoken about his future as he reportedly becomes a transfer target for Liverpool.

Manchester City are also linked with the exciting young Netherlands international in a report from Voetbal International, with the player quoted as appearing to confirm discussions over his future and possible approaches from big clubs.

Voetbal International suggest that Liverpool and City have already been in some talks over possibly signing Gakpo, though he’s also quoted in the piece as suggesting he could be set to sign a new contract with PSV.

“It looks like I’m going to renew my contract,” Gakpo said. “The clubs that want something are also known to me, I’ve had conversations about that with my agent.

“Very interesting clubs have been added, but we have to look at what the first step is. At the moment my focus is not there and I had better things to do on Sunday.”

It would be interesting to see Gakpo in the Premier League, with the 22-year-old certainly looking like he could have a big future at the highest level.

Liverpool could do with signing someone like him to provide Jurgen Klopp with more options up front, especially as Mohamed Salah will be in the final year of his contract next season.

City, meanwhile, have lost some big-name attacking players in recent times, with Sergio Aguero leaving last summer, and Ferran Torres also heading out of the Etihad Stadium this January.