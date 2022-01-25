Blow for Chelsea as CL giants make contact over potential midfielder transfer

Chelsea reportedly look to have been dealt a blow in their transfer pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as Bayern Munich have made contact over signing him.

The Netherlands international has struggled at the Nou Camp, looking a far cry from the talented youngster we saw during his time at former club Ajax.

Still, it seems De Jong remains highly regarded as Marca claim Bayern want to sign him, and this follows him being linked with Chelsea by El Nacional as well.

It will be interesting to see if De Jong can revive his career with a move away from Barca, but it now seems like we won’t get the chance to see what he can do at Stamford Bridge.

Frenkie de Jong is being linked with Chelsea and Bayern Munich
Chelsea already have plenty of quality in the middle of the park with the likes of Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, though there might be room for one more option in there.

The Blues signed Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid this season and he’s been disappointing so far, but De Jong could offer something similar in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Bayern make sense as another big club who could be tempting to De Jong, however, so Chelsea might have to look elsewhere if they remain intent on strengthening in the middle of the park.

