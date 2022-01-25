Chelsea have chance to rival Liverpool for forward transfer this month

Chelsea may reportedly be another club interested in a transfer deal for Barcelona forward and rumoured Liverpool target Ousmane Dembele this January.

The France international has struggled to live up to expectations in his time at the Nou Camp, but previously looked an elite young player at his former club Borussia Dortmund, where he played under now-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

Could the pair be set for a reunion before the end of the month? According to The Athletic, there is some suggestion from Spain that a deal is still possible, with the Blues interested in signing Dembele.

There’s no doubt the 24-year-old has immense natural talent, but his fitness has been an issue in his time at Barcelona, and there may also be some concerns about his mentality and attitude.

It’s hard to imagine Dembele would be a significant upgrade on some of Chelsea’s other attacking players, but it is surely also worth them looking for alternatives to under-performers like Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Liverpool have also been strongly linked with Dembele by El Nacional in recent times, and he could also do a decent job at Anfield right now.

Jurgen Klopp has lost Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations this winter, so there’s surely room for someone like Dembele to come in as cover, while Salah’s contract is also a bit of an issue.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have been in the title race this season, and a signing like this could have a big impact on which team finishes stronger between now and May.