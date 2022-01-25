With only a few days left of the current transfer window, the impasse between Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona is still no closer to being solved.

The Frenchman has, so far, refused to accept a salary cut on his current wages and has, as a result, been left out of Xavi’s last two match day squads.

The status quo appears set to remain if nothing changes, given that Dembele also appears to be refusing to move on.

His contract runs out at the end of June, and he will be aware that he can command a fat signing-on fee with any new club at that point.

In the meantime he could be banished to the stands by the club, and in a World Cup year, that really isn’t good for him in fitness terms.

According to Sport, cited by Football Espana, he appears to want to have a one-to-one meeting with Joan Laporta, in order to try and iron out a few differences.

Frankly, that’s too little, too late from a player that should just accept he has no future at the club and move on.

Rather than show the same behaviour he did at Borussia Dortmund when he left the Bundesliga outfit to join Barcelona.

Four years later you would’ve thought that he might’ve matured somewhat, however, that clearly isn’t the case.

If he’s just willing to sit on the sidelines for six months taking his pay packet at the end of each week, that just shows what he’s all about and how Barca are better off getting rid.