Arsenal are reportedly considering a potential transfer move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Gunners are said to admire the Brazil international, though a move may be complicated to get done in the middle of the season, even though the club are looking at alternatives to Juventus ace Arthur, according to The Athletic.

Luiz has shone in the Premier League and looks like he could soon earn another chance at a big club after failing to make a breakthrough in his time at Manchester City earlier in his career.

Mikel Arteta knows Luiz well from his time on the coaching staff at Man City, according to The Athletic, so this could be a move the club end up pursuing if Arthur cannot be brought in.

Although The Athletic claim that Arsenal haven’t entirely given up on signing Arthur, it seems they are now exploring backup options.

In truth, many Gooners may well prefer someone like Luiz, who is proven in the Premier League and who looks like a player on more of an upward trajectory than Arthur.

Arthur was highly rated earlier in his career, but has never quite got going in Europe, flopping at both Barcelona and Juventus.