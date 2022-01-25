Chelsea are reportedly close to agreeing a potential transfer deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The talented 23-year-old has shone in La Liga and looks like he will surely earn himself a big move in the near future, with Chelsea making sense as a destination due to their defensive issues.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Blues are close to finalising the details on a transfer package that could come to a total of €60million for Kounde, who would move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Chelsea have done deals similar to this in the past, with Christian Pulisic a recent example of a player who stayed at previous club Borussia Dortmund for a further six months even after a move to west London was put in place.

Kounde seems ideal to come in as an important part of Chelsea’s defence next season, with Thomas Tuchel in need of replacements for a few of their out-of-contract stars.

CFC have Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season, and if they all leave at once it would be a huge blow.

Signing Kounde would undoubtedly go a long way to repairing the damage.