With one eye on January 31, a number of clubs are trying to get last-minute transfer deals across the line in order to freshen up their squads.

The needs of some are more acute than others, but if anything that makes them a sitting duck for selling clubs, who know the value of their outgoing stars but can maximise the same depending how desperate potential purchasers are at the time.

Leeds United were out-thought and out-fought in midfield against Newcastle United at the weekend, however, it’s not just in the middle of the park where they have problems.

Up front they aren’t scoring enough goals, but they do have their sights set on a Spanish striker that’s enjoying a stellar season in La Liga and whom it’s believed Arsenal are also interested in as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to AS and cited by Football Transfer Tavern, Espanyol’s Raul de Tomas is on Marcelo Bielsa’s radar, along with Arsenal and West Ham keeping tabs on the situation.

De Tomas has scored 12 goals in 21 La Liga appearances this season and would surely provide a potent goal threat for the Elland Road outfit.

It isn’t clear how much he would cost the Premier League club at this stage, however, if they need a player with proven pedigree and who knows where the goal is, then they’ll have to pay market rate.

If he scores the goals to propel them up the table, de Tomas will surely be worth every single penny.