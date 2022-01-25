Though he scored his and Senegal’s second goal at the African Cup of Nations on Tuesday, Sadio Mane shouldn’t have been allowed to continue playing after being knocked out cold.

Liverpool will be furious that he wasn’t immediately substituted after being taken out in mid-air by Cape Verde goalkeeper, Vozinha, who was subsequently sent off.

It was a challenge not dissimilar to the horrific Harald Schumacher assault on Patrick Battiston in the France v Germany clash in the 1982 World Cup.

Six minutes after the challenge Mane got his goal, and seven minutes after that he was taken off.

However, there are protocols in place that have to be followed where head injuries are concerned, and this doesn’t appear to be the first time they haven’t been followed at the tournament.