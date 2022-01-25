Liverpool likely to sell one player in next few days, transfer approach from PL club lined up

Liverpool are reportedly set to receive an approach from Aston Villa for defender Joe Gomez some time in the next few days.

The Reds have been looking likely to sell one of their centre-backs this January, but it may now be Gomez instead of Nat Phillips, according to Football Insider.

Gomez has fallen down the pecking order in Jurgen Klopp’s squad in recent times, and Football Insider claim Villa boss Steven Gerrard wants to take advantage of the situation.

The England international could undoubtedly be a fine signing for Villa, and some Liverpool fans may well be concerned about him leaving Anfield.

It wasn’t so long ago that Gomez formed a fine partnership with Virgil van Dijk in the LFC defence, but he now looks to be behind Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order.

Liverpool surely need to ensure they have plenty of squad depth going into the second month of the season, however, as they really suffered in defence last season when they had a few injuries.

It will be interesting to see what kind of offer Villa can come up with in the next week and if it tempts Liverpool into doing business.