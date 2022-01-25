Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

Despite being knocked out cold just six minutes earlier and bizarrely allowed to continue playing, Sadio Mane then came up trumps for Senegal.

With the scores locked at 0-0 on 63 minutes, Mane received the ball in the Cape Verde penalty area, and despite the box being crowded with players, the Liverpool man curled a majestic finish into the net to open the scoring.

Just seven minutes after that he was substituted, it was believed with concussion suffered in the incident that saw Cape Verde’s goalkeeper sent off.

Liverpool are sure to be wanting to be kept abreast of developments, given that the due processes and protocols at the African Cup of Nations don’t appear to have been followed.