Manchester United reportedly had scouts keeping an eye on Luis Diaz in a recent Porto game, according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

The report says other big clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid also had their talent-spotters present, but it’s suggested that Man Utd were there specifically to see Diaz.

It’s not yet clear how strong the Red Devils’ interest in the Colombia international is, but it certainly makes sense that he could be someone they’ll be working on signing soon.

Diaz has impressed in recent times and could well be seen as an upgrade on the struggling Jadon Sancho, who has been a big disappointment since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

On top of that, United also have major worries about squad depth in that area of their squad, with Jesse Lingard heading towards the end of his contract, while Anthony Martial’s future looks in doubt after a loss of form.

It could be a big challenge for Diaz to step up from playing in the Portuguese league to shining at Premier League level, but United can take some confidence from how well Bruno Fernandes made the step up when he moved from Sporting Lisbon a couple of years ago.

If Diaz makes a similar impact he could be a crucial addition to this United squad and finally give them the spark they’ve been lacking in attack.