Arsenal consider risky loan transfer despite concerns about one area of his game

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a number of possible striker signings before the end of the January transfer window.

The Gunners look like facing a struggle to sign Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic, so are now thought to be considering Real Madrid misfit Luka Jovic as one of their alternatives, according to The Athletic.

Jovic has struggled at Real Madrid despite looking an outstanding prospect earlier in his career, and it seems Arsenal still rate his qualities, even if they also have some concerns about his style of play.

According to The Athletic, a loan move for Jovic could be considered as he’s generally considered a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s style of play, even if there are also reservations about him due to his work rate when it comes to defensive work.

Overall, this seems like a risky move for Arsenal right now, with Jovic not looking like he’d really be good enough to give the club the long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that they so desperately need.

The Gabon international has been a star player at the Emirates Stadium until seeming to hit a decline in the last year or so, and it won’t be easy to find someone as good as he was at his peak.

Someone like Vlahovic might’ve been that man, but it’s hard to imagine Jovic is capable of stepping up like that.