There have been some great goals scored at this year’s African Cup of Nations so far, but we may have just seen the best of the lot.

Malawi were very definitely the underdogs in their AFCON match against Morocco, but that didn’t stop them from taking the game to their more illustrious opponents from the first whistle.

With only seven minutes on the clock they even had the audacity to take the lead, and what a strike it was to open the scoring.

Receiving the ball some 40 yards from goal, Gabadinho Mhango didn’t need asking twice.

MORE: Ronaldinho on van Dijk

He leathered the ball and it flew into the top corner, Morocco’s keeper, Bono, managing to get his fingertips to it but unable to keep the ball out.

What a goal Gabadinho Mhango ? I swear you’ll never see anything like this ever again. pic.twitter.com/F37ajXpvhZ — VERSUS (@vsrsus) January 25, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports