Manchester United duo keen for transfers away but may be priced out of moves

Manchester United reportedly have a number of players looking like they could head out of the exit door in this January transfer window.

The Red Devils do not look likely to be making many signings in the next few days, but there could be sales for the club, with Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson two players mentioned as wanting to leave in a report from The Athletic.

Anthony Martial could finally be set to get his move away, while Man Utd are also ready to do business as Jesse Lingard is targeted by Newcastle, but it might be a different story for Van de Beek and Henderson.

This is because the money required for these players could complicate things, The Athletic’s report suggests.

United fans will probably hope those two players do end up staying, as, on balance, they could probably offer more to the squad in the second half of the season than Martial or Lingard, who have barely played.

Henderson is a fine backup goalkeeper in case David de Gea gets injured or needs a rest, while Van de Beek also looks an underrated talent who deserves more of a chance anyway.