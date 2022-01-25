Manchester United are reportedly setting a surprisingly low asking price of just £13million for left-back Alex Telles.

The Brazilian has shown real improvement for Man Utd in recent times, adjusting well to a more attacking role from wing-back under Ralf Rangnick.

Still, reports now suggest that Telles could be on his way out of Old Trafford this January if the right offer comes along.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but it seems a bit risky for United to be letting Telles go when he’s arguably been better than Luke Shaw for most of this season so far.

Shaw was undoubtedly superb for United last term, but he could do with more competition for his place as he seems to have let his high standards slip a little.

It is not yet clear if Telles has any particular suitors at the moment, but Inter Milan have shown an interest in him in the past.

Chelsea could also do with a loan signing at left-back to cover for the injured Ben Chilwell, but it’s surely unlikely the Red Devils would be okay with strengthening a rival.