Crystal Palace “will push” for loan transfer of Manchester United misfit

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has become a loan target for Crystal Palace towards the end of the January transfer window.

Valencia are also credited with an interest in Van de Beek, but Romano claims that Palace “will push” to sign the Netherlands international, even if a deal may be slightly complicated.

See below for details from Romano, who states that Man Utd, somewhat surprisingly, don’t want to include a permanent purchase option in any loan deal for Van de Beek, with the former Ajax man in their plans for next season, despite barely playing in his year and a half at Old Trafford so far…

This could be a fine signing if Palace pull it off, and it might be good for United to allow Van de Beek to play regularly in the Premier League in the months ahead.

If the Red Devils really plan to use the 24-year-old in their first-team next season, he could really do with more playing time first after so long warming the bench and making only brief cameo appearances.

