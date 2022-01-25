Ahead of the new 2022/23 Premier League season, Manchester United and Arsenal’s pre-match shirts have been leaked.

Made by Adidas, the designs are in a bold faded chevron design going in opposite directions diagonally across the shirt.

The collar is a plain black rounded style on both, with the colour ways on United’s a typical red and black, and Arsenal’s coming in green, black and yellow.

The usual club badges can be found on the left side of the chest, the Gunners offering coming with the Emirates sponsor and United’s untouched in that regard.

As with similar offerings from both clubs, the shirts are bound to be popular with supporters as they look to keep up with the latest trends.