It’s only a matter of time now before Anthony Martial signs for La Liga outfit, Sevilla, after he arrived at the local airport before posing for photos.

The Andalusians have seemingly beat off competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, with the Frenchman clearly preferring sunnier climbs.

What isn’t clear at this stage is whether Martial will be the only departure from Man United this January.

Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek are at least three more first-team stars that are believed to be unhappy.

Ralf Rangnick will need to decide if he can afford to do without them all or if he will keep them at the club against their will.

Clearly, if injuries were to bite hard, strength in depth is important, but there appears to be little appetite or enthusiasm from the trio named to be on hand as needed.

They’ve had promises broken once too often, and perhaps a move away will be the most suitable outcome.

For now, Martial looks to have got his wish.