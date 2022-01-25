With less than a week to go before the end of the January transfer window, David Moyes still hasn’t managed to get a striker through the door to play instead of or in addition to Michail Antonio.

It’s been a year since West Ham have had this problem and it’s a testament to what a good manager Moyes has always been, despite his issues at Man United, that he has still kept the Hammers competitive.

That can’t last forever, mind. Sooner or later, if the Scot hasn’t addressed the issue, it will affect the East Londoners’ ability to stand toe to toe with their opponents.

Antonio himself has admitted that he needs some competition up front in order to be at his best, and not lose any of the sharpness which makes him such a fearsome centre-forward.

MORE: Ronaldinho on van Dijk

In the modern game, Antonio has all the attributes of an old school front man, but he’s used his physicality and style of play to his advantage.

Indeed, he’s now scored the most Premier League goals of any West Ham player since 1992.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Anthony Martial arrives in Seville ahead of La Liga switch for Man United star Chelsea close to player agreement that could see La Liga giants have their prayers answered Former Premier League ace explains huge transfer conundrum for Arsenal

It does appear that Moyes might finally be ready to spend some of the club’s hard-earned on a player to rival Antonio, and according to Tuttomercatoweb cited by Hammers News, that player is Montpelier’s little-known front man, Stephy Mavididi.

A former youth player at Arsenal, it isn’t clear at this stage if the 23-year-old is amenable to a return to London or not, so the Hammers will need to work hard to get this one over the line.