Though Eddie Howe and his squad are now in Saudi Arabia for their warm weather training, that hasn’t stopped the wheels turning back at St. James’ Park as far as potential transfers go.

Newcastle are in desperate need of reinforcements in all areas of the pitch if they are to have any hope of staying in the Premier League this season.

Both Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier have already been secured, but any other targets appeared to have been beyond them at this stage.

However, Sportitalia’s Rudy Galetti, cited by Inside Futbol, suggest that Sassuolo left-back, Rogerio, could be the third player in this winter after Newcastle agreed personal terms with the player over a switch.

Although not perhaps the big name that the Toon Army might’ve hoped for, Rogerio would at least freshen up the left side of the Magpies defence, and would also provide a decent supplementary attacking outlet.

With only six days left of the January window, there isn’t too much time left to be able to secure players of a certain standard.

The big names that the club can arguably afford clearly don’t want to come whilst the Magpies are languishing second from bottom in the Premier League.

Were they to stay up and build from their current position, just you watch those same players and their agents coming cap in hand to join Howe’s revolution then.

If Newcastle can now agree a fee with Sassuolo, then the deal for Rogerio should be concluded shortly, with the player available for the next game against Everton.