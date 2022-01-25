Despite the January transfer window still not having concluded, some clubs are already looking ahead to the summer.

In a World Cup year, the transfers that take place between July and August could have a marked effect on which players are picked by their countries for Qatar in December.

One player who is unlikely to make the Brazil squad this time around, but will almost certainly be in it in four years time is 15-year-old Palmeiras sensation, Endrick.

Like Neymar, Vinicius Jr. and many other South American stars, it appears that the youngster sees his future in Europe, but he is unable to sign for any team on the continent professionally until he is at least 16.

Judging by the interest surrounding him, he’ll certainly not be short of offers when it comes to the auction or free for all for his services.

Sky Sports note that both Real Madrid and Barcelona as well as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are in the hunt, even if Palmeiras slap a €40m price tag on his head.

They’ll all face competition from Man United, Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea, with perhaps Pep Guardiola’s side having a slight edge given that they bought Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras in the past, so have a relationship with the club already.

That said, the youngster is believed to support Real Madrid, so there are possibilities of a move to La Liga too.

If he lives up to his potential and can match the impact that his contemporaries have had over the last few years, his transfer could work out to be hugely successful both on and off the pitch.

Let battle commence!