Rio Ferdinand makes “big” Newcastle United transfer prediction

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has changed his tune about Newcastle a bit, as he makes encouraging noises about the direction the club is heading in.

The former England international has attracted criticism from Newcastle fans in the past, coming under fire for saying they should be grateful for the work former owner Mike Ashley had done at St James’ Park.

The Magpies are under new ownership now, with the unpopular Ashley leaving earlier this season as wealthy new Saudi backers took over.

Ferdinand now says he’s impressed with the start the new regime have made, and expects that they will go “big” with their signings in the summer transfer window in particular.

“I think Newcastle will stay up,” he said on Vibe with FIVE. “I think Newcastle will then do big business in the summer. I think they will go big in the summer.

“You know what I like? People are going, ‘Oh they should spend more. They should do this’ and then people will go, ‘Oh, it’s only because they’ve got money’ and they beat them with that stick.

“But they’re doing it the other way, a more meticulous [approach], and, hopefully, in their mind, they’re doing it probably more strategically and not as gung-ho as maybe other teams when they’ve had money straight away have just gone bananas and you go, ‘Wow. What the hell is that circus?'”

Newcastle have signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood so far this January and are being strongly linked with other big names such as Jesse Lingard, Yves Bissouma and James Tarkowski.