Chelsea reportedly remain interested in a potential loan transfer deal for Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest to give them more cover in that position.

However, it may also be that the Blues won’t feel the need to sign anyone at all, with Reece James close to returning to fitness after a spell out injured, Malang Sarr showing potential, and Kenedy adding another option after being recalled from his loan spell with Flamengo, as noted by The Athletic.

Dest, however, is surely worth considering for Chelsea, with the highly-rated young USA international looking like a big talent who could shine at another club despite his struggles in this dysfunctional Barcelona side.

Dest looked like a big prospect in his time at Ajax, with his pace and ability making him a perfect all-rounder capable of playing both right-back and left-back.

For one reason or another, his Barcelona future could now be in doubt, and Chelsea could surely do a lot worse than take the relatively low-risk option of signing the 21-year-old on loan.

Even if Dest hasn’t quite settled in this Barca side, he’s far from the only talented player to look out of place at the Nou Camp in recent years, and he’s young enough to still turn his career around if he’s given the chance at Stamford Bridge.