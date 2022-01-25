Newcastle United and West Ham are reportedly both chasing a January transfer window deal for Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski.

However, the Daily Mail report that the England international will not be leaving Turf Moor on the cheap, with Burnley setting a £30million asking price for him.

That seems a fair price for a rock-solid defensive player, who is surely one of the most underrated players in the Premier League and well worth a move to a bigger club.

Newcastle shouldn’t have much of an issue paying £30m for Tarkowski after their Saudi takeover earlier in the season, and they’ve already raided Sean Dyche’s side for Chris Wood this month.

West Ham, meanwhile, might struggle to come up with that kind of money, especially as one imagines David Moyes’ priorities might lie elsewhere anyway.

The Hammers are in dire need of more depth in attack, with the club overly reliant on Michail Antonio so far this season.

If Tarkowski’s asking price goes down a bit, he’d surely be a tempting option, but for now a move to Newcastle seems far more likely.