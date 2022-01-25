Arsenal are reportedly set to hold discussions over potential midfield signings in the next few days as they continue to chase Leicester City star Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international has been strongly linked with the Gunners recently, and seems to be one of their targets alongside Juventus ace Arthur, though talks over a loan move for the Brazilian seem to have stalled.

A report from football.london now suggests Arsenal could try a late move for Tielemans, which follows Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers also recently suggesting he was preparing for the former Monaco man’s departure.

Tielemans seems ideal for Arsenal after his superb form in his time at the King Power Stadium, with other big clubs like Liverpool and Juventus also linked with him in recent times.

If Arsenal can get this done in the next few days it would be a huge boost for their top four hopes, but it could end up being a nightmare for Leicester.

The Foxes are used to selling their star names, having previously allowed the likes of N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell to leave.

All of those left during the summer, however, and it would be every difficult for the club to replace a talent like Tielemans in the middle of the season.